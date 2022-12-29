10th Edition of 21 Gun Salute Concours d'Elegance Vintage Car Show

Lighting the streets of Delhi with rare sights of classic automobile beauties, 21 Gun Salute Concours d'Elegance 2023 is now passing the torch to Lukshmi Vilas Palace, Vadodara, Gujarat. The elegant yesteryears beauties would be exhibited in the royal Lukshmi Vilas Palace of Vadodara which flaunts the rich long-lived history and culture of India.

In the last 10 years, the Concours has gained worldwide recognition and thus, become a golden opportunity to admire the glorious years of motoring history in the backdrop of Indian heritage. Organizing all previous vintage car rallies & Concours in Delhi, now 21 Gun Salute Concours d'Elegance aims to spread its wings to proudly promote India’s rich heritage and history by setting up the set in a royal demeanour at Vadodara, Gujarat.

The tenth edition of 21 Gun Salute Concours d'Elegance is greeting the new year by showcasing vintage & classic, rare and magnificent automobiles of the past with 3 days of motoring extravaganza i.e., from 6th to 8th January 2023.

On 6th January, Asia’s most anticipated and talked about automobile event will have more than 200 International and National vintage engines, automotive enthusiasts, dining, and entertainment inaugurating the charisma of the event. 7th January will be D-day for car enthusiasts and aficionados as the judgment of automotives by renowned international judges will take place. 8th January, the last of the event will end with a bang as the Grand Award Ceremony and Best of Show & Category Awards will take place.