Your Car Air Freshener Might Be Ruining Your Dashboard, Expert Warns

It’s common for drivers to reach for an air freshener to keep their car smelling pleasant, whether it's hanging from the rearview mirror or clipped into an air vent. It seems like a harmless way to maintain that “new car” feeling or mask lingering odors from daily use. However, one automotive expert is sounding the alarm that your choice of car scent could be quietly damaging your dashboard and interior surfaces.

Photo by Maksim Goncharenok

“Most people don't realize that some air fresheners contain chemicals that can break down dashboard materials over time,” explains Kazimieras Urbonas, Supplier Excellence Manager at Ovoko, one of Europe's largest online marketplaces for used car parts. With extensive experience in automotive quality and component durability, Urbonas has seen firsthand how seemingly minor factors can impact vehicle interiors.

Understanding which products pose risks and exploring safer alternatives can help drivers maintain both a fresh-smelling car and pristine interior condition. Here, Urbonas elaborates based on his knowledge and expertise.

The Hidden Dangers of Air Fresheners

According to Urbonas, oil-based air fresheners present the most significant threat to your car's interior. “These products contain solvents and oils that can seep into dashboard plastics, causing them to become brittle and discolored over time,” he explains. “The damage often happens gradually, making it easy to miss until cracks or fading become noticeable.”

Urbonas explains that vent-activated fresheners pose another risk. “While convenient, they blow scented chemicals directly onto your dashboard and nearby surfaces every time you use your air conditioning or heating,” he says. “The constant exposure to these airborne particles can cause similar deterioration to sensitive interior materials.”

“The plastic compounds used in modern dashboards are designed to be durable, but they're not immune to chemical breakdown,” notes Urbonas. “We've seen cases where certain air fresheners have caused permanent discoloration or made plastic surfaces sticky to the touch.”

Dashboard-Safe Alternatives That Actually Work

Fortunately, Urbonas points out that keeping your car fresh doesn't have to come at the expense of your interior. “Paper-based air fresheners typically contain fewer harsh chemicals and pose minimal risk to dashboard materials,” he says. “These work well hanging from mirrors or tucked under seats.”

Activated charcoal bags offer another excellent option. They naturally absorb odors without releasing any chemicals into your car's environment. While they don't add fragrance, they effectively eliminate unwanted smells. For those who prefer scented options, water-based air fresheners generally contain gentler formulations.

“Regular cleaning is often the best approach,” suggests Urbonas. “Vacuuming regularly and wiping down surfaces prevents odors from building up in the first place, reducing the need for strong air fresheners.”

Protecting Your Investment

Your car's interior represents a significant portion of its overall value. “Dashboard damage from air fresheners might seem minor, but it can impact resale value and create costly repair needs,” Urbonas explains. “Replacement dashboard components can be expensive, especially for newer vehicles where matching colors and textures proves challenging.”

Think of your dashboard like any other surface in your home - you wouldn't spray harsh chemicals on your furniture without checking if it's safe first. The same logic applies to your car's interior.

The good news is that prevention is straightforward. As Urbonas explains: “Before purchasing any air freshener, check the ingredient list for oils, alcohols, and strong solvents. When in doubt, test the product in an inconspicuous area first.”

Kazimieras Urbonas, Supplier Excellence Manager at Ovoko, commented:

“The importance of checking air freshener ingredients cannot be overstated when it comes to protecting your car's interior. Drivers often simply grab the first product they see without considering the long-term effects on their dashboard and trim. Oil-based formulations and products containing strong solvents can gradually break down plastic surfaces, leading to expensive repairs down the line.

“At Ovoko, we see the demand for replacement interior components, and dashboard damage is more common than people realize. Always read the label, look for water-based alternatives, and when possible, test any new product in a small, hidden area first. Your car's interior will thank you, and you'll maintain better resale value in the process.”