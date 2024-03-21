You Can Own This Refurbished 1986 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ60!

In the world of SUVs, there's a special place reserved for the Toyota Land Cruiser series. These vehicles aren't just cars; they're icons of adventure, beloved by enthusiasts for their rugged reliability and timeless design. Among them, the 1986 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ60 holds a special allure, and now, one meticulously refurbished model is up for auction.

Legacy Overland, based in Connecticut, is renowned for their dedication to breathing new life into classic SUVs, particularly the cherished FJ40s and FJ60s. Their latest masterpiece—a 1986 FJ60—is currently up for auction at Bring a Trailer, showcasing the enduring appeal of these vintage vehicles.

Under the hood, this FJ60 boasts a rebuilt 4.2-liter 2F inline-six engine, paired with a four-speed manual transmission and a two-speed transfer case. But it's not just about power; the entire vehicle has been meticulously restored. The frame has been stripped and coated for longevity, while the suspension and brakes have been overhauled to ensure optimal performance on any terrain.

The interior has been retrimmed with distressed brown leather, complemented by Harris Tweed tartan inserts—a nod to the vehicle's heritage. Practical upgrades like LED lighting and a JBL sound system add modern convenience without compromising its classic charm.

Externally, the FJ60 sports a striking Desert Storm Tan finish, standing out in any setting. A two-inch lift, along with Old Man Emu shocks and 15" steel wheels wrapped in 33" BFGoodrich tires, ensures it's ready to tackle the toughest trails. Plus, extras like a roof basket, air conditioning, and a JBL sound system make it perfect for both off-road adventures and city cruising.

Having been acquired by its current owner in 2021, this FJ60 is now offered on dealer consignment in California.

For enthusiasts and adventurers alike, this FJ60 represents more than just a vehicle; it's a gateway to new experiences and untold adventures. With its blend of classic design and modern upgrades, it captures the spirit of exploration that defines the Toyota Land Cruiser legacy. So, whether you're hitting the trails or cruising through town, the 1986 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ60 is ready to take you on a journey like no other.

