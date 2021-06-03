One of the biggest horrors for any car owner is discovering a new scratch on their beloved cars. Sometimes due to our own mistakes and sometimes due to other people's mistakes, whatever the case may be, scratches are almost inevitable. Likewise, there are numerous scratch removal products that are available online, claiming to remove scratches of any kind from any paint surfaces on a car. But are these scratch removal products really effective?

Well, we had one such scratch removal agent with us - the Waxpol Scratch Remover - and we were keen to find out if its really effective or not. Readily available on Amazon, the Waxpol Scratch remover costs just INR 190, which is very reasonable indeed. We tested the product on a 2013 Mitsubishi Cedia Sport. The Mitsubishi Cedia here is painted in black, a color that picks up scratches very easily, and it also stays visibly prominent. Being an 8 year old car, this Cedia had plenty of scratches of different kinds to experiment with.

To use the Waxpol Scratch Remover, you need to pour a decent amount of the agent on an application pad, and rub it on the surface of your car where the paint has been scratched or removed. You then need to let it dry for some time before wiping it clean with a micro-fiber cloth. As we can see in the video, there were scratches of varying intensity on the Cedia - some were just light scratches while others were a little deeper and a few scratches had the paint completely chipped off.

After applying the Waxpol Scratch Remover over all the concerned surfaces, it was time to clean it. On cleaning it, we were rather disappointed with the results because it barely seemed to have had any effect, particularly on the deeper scratches. Not satisfied with the results, we went for another coating. After the second coat, the results were a little better as some of the lighter scratches were either almost gone or very minutely present. However, it had absolutely no effect on any of the deeper scratches.

Overall, the results of the Waxpol Scratch Remover were quite disappointing. In essence, it's very difficult to remove scratches from cars if the paint is completely gone or has chipped off, unless re-painted obviously. It is only on lighter scratches were such products work, where it essentially cleans the surface of the scratch, most of which are external layers or blemishes rather than a proper scratch. In such cases, you'd be better off with a fluoride-rich toothpaste, such as Colgate, which does near about the same job as a specialized product like the Waxpol Scratch Remover.

Stay to tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more such interesting stories and other four-wheeler news.