VW Tiguan Exclusive Edition Introduced in India

Volkswagen has announced the introduction of the VW Tiguan Exclusive Edition. With an enviable performance and progressive design language, the Tiguan is powered by a 2.0L TSI engine mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission with 4MOTION technology. It has a peak power of 190 PS and 320 Nm of peak torque delivering a fuel efficiency of 12.65 kmpl (ARAI certified). The Tiguan guarantees superior acceleration and fast pick-up, ensuring an overall fun-to-drive experience.

The VW Tiguan Exclusive Edition enhances the design and utility of the carline with features such as load sill protection at the rear, sporty 18-inch Sebring Sterling Silver wheels, aluminum pedals and dynamic hubcaps. The Exclusive Edition badging can be prominently viewed on the exterior and interior of the Tiguan. It is available in the Pure White and Oryx White exterior body colors.

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “The VW Tiguan is our global best-seller that has received a phenomenal response from customers. We are delighted to introduce the ‘Exclusive Edition’ on the Tiguan with additional design and utilitarian features that further enhance the appeal of the car. Built on the globally acclaimed MQB platform, the Volkswagen Tiguan offers an impeccable combination of style, performance, premium-ness, safety, functionality and class-leading features.”

The new Tiguan comprises intelligent and adaptive LED matrix headlights with IQ. Lights, that have a more commanding on-road stance and guide the driver through the different light conditions & driving modes across the varied terrains with enhanced convenience and comfort. Furthermore, the Volkswagen Tiguan comes equipped with a 20.32cm touchscreen infotainment system with gesture control, Illuminated scuff plates, USB C-ports, Vienna leather seats, soft touch dashboard, 30 shades of multicolor ambient lights, flat bottom multi-function steering wheel, a three zone Climatronic air-conditioning system with touch control and a panoramic sunroof that complements the look of the Tiguan.

Ensuring ease and comfort of driving, the Tiguan comprises of an advanced reverse camera giving 4 different views to the customer. The drive assist technologies further makes every drive memorable and pleasurable. With great power comes great responsibility and therefore the Volkswagen Tiguan comes fully equipped with safety features such as six airbags, anti-brake locking system (ABS), ESC, anti-slip regulation (ASR), EDL, hill start assist, hill descent control, engine drag torque control, active TPMS, 3 head-rests at rear, 3-point seat belts, ISOFIX, and driver alert systems.