Toyota to Build First Battery Electric Vehicle in Europe at Czech Plant

Toyota has announced plans to produce its first battery electric vehicle (BEV) in Europe, with manufacturing set to take place at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Czech Republic (TMMCZ) in Kolín. The announcement was made in Prague by Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Industry Minister Lukáš Vlček, and Toyota Motor Europe President Yoshihiro Nakata.

The move marks a major milestone for both Toyota and the Czech Republic. The Kolín plant will undergo a €680 million expansion, supported by up to €64 million from the Czech government, to accommodate BEV and battery production. The project will include new paint and welding shops, along with a dedicated battery assembly facility.

This development aligns with Toyota’s multi-pathway strategy aimed at achieving carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040. Currently, the Kolín facility produces the Aygo X and Yaris Hybrid, with an annual output of around 220,000 vehicles. The addition of BEV production is expected to boost capacity, create new jobs, and strengthen the local supply chain, with most parts sourced within the Czech Republic.

TMMCZ has been a cornerstone of Toyota’s European operations for over two decades, producing more than 4.5 million vehicles to date. With a workforce of 3,200, it remains one of the largest employers in Central Bohemia. In 2024, it also became Toyota’s first European logistics mega hub, serving six Central European markets.