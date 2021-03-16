This PUBG-themed Vega Helmet is a Lid to Watch Out For

Helmet is the most important riding gear of all. However, riders often treat a helmet as a fashionable accessory by wearing fancy lids occasionally. We have earlier seen helmets with race livery, Minion theme, and more. This time around, we came across a helmet which Indian youth will never say no to, as this custom-painted lid is finished in a PUBG-inspired theme. The PUBG is a famous mobile game that has been blooming like mushrooms after rain. Though it is banned in India, it still enjoys a strong following. And in case you too are a PUBG freak, then we are sure that you’ll also like this custom-painted helmet.

This custom-painted PUBG-themed helmet is the artwork of folks at Guns and Hoses – Custom Paint Studio, who are based out of Mumbai, Maharashtra. The studio is quite famous for detailing motorcycles with its custom paint schemes. However, the owner of the studio, Tejas Manek, has also painted cars, murals, riding gears, t-shirts, cars, and more in the past. Talking of this particular helmet, it gets a lot of PUBG-specific design highlights. On the front, it gets the game’s logo that reads out “PUBG” quite loud.

Around the rear portion, it gets another PUBG motif where a player is seen standing with weapons and gears. Moreover, the tuner has used a scene of a bomb blast as the background for this motif. Another highlight here is the “Winner Winner Chicken Dinner” text on the lower end of the rear portion of this helmet. Talking of the base, the designer has used a white background for the custom paint job on this helmet.

The helmet that is used here is a half-face model from Vega – Jet. It is an entry-level helmet, which features an ABS shell and comes with DOT and ISI certifications. With a weight of around 850 grams, it is indeed a lightweight helmet. Also, the visor here is UV-resistant and scratch-resistant, and it is made of polycarbonate material. Sadly, this helmet misses out on a double D-ring mechanism, as it comes with a quick-release buckle system. Talking of its price, Vega Jet retails in the Indian market for INR 1,295.