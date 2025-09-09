Polestar 5: Swedish EV GT with 650 kW of Pure Performance

Polestar has officially unveiled the Polestar 5, a striking four-door electric Grand Tourer that brings the 2020 Precept concept to life. Designed as a showcase of the brand’s future in design, technology, and sustainability, the Polestar 5 carries forward that vision almost unchanged into production.

At nearly 5 metres long, the Polestar 5 boasts a minimalist yet bold profile inspired by aviation. Its taut surfaces, aerodynamic wing-like silhouette, and Kamm-tail design give it a sleek, futuristic presence without unnecessary detailing.

Inside the Polestar 5

The cabin follows a 4+1 seating layout, balancing driver focus with passenger comfort. Front seats, co-developed with Recaro, offer a low hip-point, bolstered support, and premium comfort. Upholstery options include Charcoal MicroTech or sustainably sourced Bridge of Weir Nappa leather in Charcoal or Zinc, with heating, ventilation, and massage functions available.

A low centre console with lockable storage runs between the front seats, topped by a rotary audio controller and a 14.5-inch portrait touchscreen. The infotainment system uses Polestar’s Android Automotive OS with Google built-in, offering customisable tiles and shortcuts for seamless connectivity and navigation.

Electrifying Performance

The Polestar 5 comes in two configurations:

Polestar 5 Dual Motor – 550 kW, 0–100 km/h in 3.9 seconds

Polestar 5 Performance – 650 kW (872 hp) and 1,015 Nm, 0–100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds

Both variants are electronically limited to 250 km/h, with power delivered via Polestar’s in-house developed electric rear motor.