Petrol Mild Hybrid Variant of Volvo S90 & XC60 Launched

To offer the best global technology to savvy Indian luxury consumers, Volvo Car India has launched two new petrol mild-hybrid models - the luxury sedan S90 and Volvo’s best-selling mid-size luxury SUV, the XC60. These launches are in line with the company’s aim to a complete petrol portfolio by end of 2021.

The new petrol mild-hybrid variant of the Volvo S90 and the XC60 costs the same - INR 61.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Both these models come with advanced features like Digital Services giving access to Google apps, other apps and services which offer hands-free help with Google Assistant, best-in-class navigation through Google Maps. The cars also have an intuitive, next-generation infotainment system that offers customers unprecedented personalization and unparalleled connectivity.

Volvo Car Group has teamed up with Google on integrating an infotainment system powered by Android with Google apps and services. Volvo is committed to safety and sustainability and offers its car users the most advanced features.

In addition to the new petrol mild-hybrid cars and new technologies, the company also announced 3 years’ Volvo Service Package at a special price of only INR 75,000 plus applicable taxes. This can be bought with the newly launched cars. This is an introductory offer only during the current festive season which includes regular maintenance plus wear & tear cost over 3 years.

“Volvo has always been at the forefront of innovation. With the launch of these cars incorporating some of the best technologies and features we just set the bar higher. We have had a good three quarters this year which are a reflection of customer confidence. This has given us a good footing as we commence into 2022 with new cars. These models come power-packed with new feature offerings which I am confident will increase the luxury mobility of our customers. With the introduction of these new models and the upcoming XC90, we will complete our transition to Petrol portfolio.” said Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India.c