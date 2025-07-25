Pagani Huayra Codalunga Speedster: A $7 Million Ode to Open-Top Artistry

Horacio Pagani doesn’t believe in resting on laurels—and the new Huayra Codalunga Speedster is proof. Built by Pagani’s Grandi Complicazioni division, this is not just a roofless version of the Codalunga—it’s an entirely reimagined work of rolling sculpture. Think of it as endurance racing’s golden age, reborn with modern engineering and a soul.

Beneath its flowing carbon body lies a reworked monocoque, designed specifically for open-air thrills. The Speedster retains that iconic longtail silhouette—even with the roof off—delivering a look that’s both retro and space-age. Subtle tweaks like a lower windshield and prototype racer-style side windows drive home the aesthetic.

But the real thrill lies in the mechanics. This is only the second Huayra to offer a true manual gearbox—a seven-speed Xtrac linked to AMG’s brutal 6.0L twin-turbo V12 pushing 864 horsepower. And it sounds just as glorious as you'd expect, with six functional exhausts, four of them ceramic-coated and two hidden in the diffuser.

Inside, it’s yacht-like opulence fused with automotive obsession. Expect mahogany-trimmed gear knobs, hand-hammered rivets, and over 450,000 embroidered stitches per fabric section. Every inch screams craftsmanship.

Only 10 will ever be made, with deliveries starting in 2026 and price tags soaring past $7 million. Chances are, they’re already spoken for. But even if you’ll never drive one, the Codalunga Speedster reminds us what happens when performance, design, and art collide—at 217 mph.

