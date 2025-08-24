New Citroen Basalt X Range Pre-Bookings Open in India

Citroën India has announced the start of pre-bookings for the upcoming Basalt X range, marking another step forward in its ‘Shift into the New’ 2.0 strategy. Customers can reserve the new Basalt X for ₹11,000 either through Citroën dealerships or the brand’s online sales platform.

What’s New

The Basalt X range promises fresh interiors and new feature upgrades, teased in the pre-launch images. Positioned as a premium offering in Citroën’s growing portfolio, the model is expected to enhance in-car comfort and introduce intelligent features that align with customer needs in India.

Strategic Direction

The launch is part of Citroën’s broader 2.0 strategy, which focuses on accessibility, customer-centric design, and modern mobility solutions. By taking cues from buyer feedback and market trends, the French automaker aims to position the Basalt X range as a smart, stylish, and feature-rich SUV tailored for Indian roads.

Booking Details

With pre-bookings now open, Citroën is building anticipation ahead of the official launch. Customers can visit dealerships across the country or log on to the Citroën India website to secure their booking.

The Basalt X is expected to play a pivotal role in Citroën’s product expansion, strengthening its foothold in the competitive Indian SUV market. While detailed specifications and pricing will be revealed closer to launch, the teasers indicate a refreshed design and tech-laden interiors that could make it a strong contender in its segment.

The new Basalt X range represents Citroën’s push to become a more relevant and aspirational mobility brand in India—an important milestone as the company gears up for the next phase of its journey in the market.