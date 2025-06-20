Keeping This Unusual Item in Your Glove Box Could Save You on the Road, Says Auto Expert

As summer road trip season kicks into high gear, drivers will be stocking up on the usual essentials: spare tires, jumper cables, and emergency kits. But according to one automotive expert, there's an everyday household item that deserves a permanent spot in your glove compartment - and it's probably sitting in your sock drawer right now.

Image- Designed by Freepik

Kazimieras Urbonas, Supplier Excellence Manager at Ovoko, one of Europe's largest online marketplaces for used car parts, has seen his fair share of roadside predicaments. With over 4,000 auto dismantlers and recyclers in the company's network, Urbonas understands what drivers need when things go wrong on the road.

“Summer driving brings with it unique challenges – sudden downpours, muddy breakdown spots, and unexpected repairs,” says Urbonas. “Smart preparation means thinking beyond the obvious emergency kit items.”

The item Urbonas recommends keeping in your glove box at all times might surprise you: a simple pair of socks. While it sounds unconventional, this humble piece of clothing can become your best friend during unexpected automotive emergencies, especially with unpredictable weather patterns making summer driving more challenging than ever.

Why Socks Belong In Your Glove Box

If you ever need to change a tire or check under the hood in wet or muddy conditions, socks can double as makeshift gloves to protect your hands. In winter, if your wipers freeze over, slipping socks over them can act as a temporary frost guard. They also come in handy if your shoes get soaked and you need to drive comfortably or safely - wet footwear can slip on pedals and reduce control.

“Drivers often overlook the basics when preparing for emergencies,” explains Urbonas. “A pair of clean socks takes up virtually no space but can solve multiple problems you might face on the road.”

Beyond hand protection, socks can provide extra grip when you're trying to get traction on slippery surfaces. Slip them over your shoes when walking on icy patches around your vehicle, or use them to create makeshift grip aids for your hands when handling tools in cold conditions.

Of course, proper gloves are the better option for wearing on your hands, and ideally, every emergency kit should include a durable pair. But a lot of drivers don’t think to keep gloves in their glove box year-round. “That’s where socks come in,” says Urbonas. “They’re not a perfect substitute, but they’ll protect your hands, help with grip, and can make a real difference when you’ve got nothing else to work with.”

Other Surprising Glove Box Essentials

Cat Litter

A small bag of non-clumping cat litter can be a game-changer when you're stuck on ice or snow. Sprinkle it around your tires for instant traction when your car won't budge.

“Cat litter is something most people wouldn't think to carry, but it's saved countless drivers from being stranded,” notes Urbonas. “It works better than sand in many situations and weighs much less than traditional traction aids.”

Duct Tape

This versatile tool can temporarily fix everything from loose bumpers to cracked hoses. A small roll doesn't take up much space but can hold things together until you reach a proper repair shop.

“I've seen duct tape used to secure everything from side mirrors to exhaust pipes,” says Urbonas. “It's not a permanent fix, but it can get you home safely.”

Disposable Rain Poncho

Getting caught in a downpour while changing a tire or checking your engine can turn a minor inconvenience into a miserable experience. A lightweight poncho keeps you dry and your clothes clean during roadside repairs.

“Weather can change in minutes, especially during summer,” explains Urbonas. “A poncho costs pennies but can save you from getting soaked while dealing with car troubles.”

Kazimieras Urbonas, Supplier Excellence Manager at Ovoko, commented:

“Small items like socks can be surprisingly useful in roadside emergencies, but drivers often overlook smart glove box preparation. In my experience working with thousands of auto parts suppliers across Europe, I've learned that the most prepared drivers aren't necessarily those with the most expensive emergency kits - they're the ones who think creatively about everyday items that can serve multiple purposes.

“The automotive industry has taught me that quality and consistency matter, whether you're sourcing parts or preparing for unexpected situations. These simple additions to your glove box follow the same principle - they're reliable, versatile, and take up minimal space. When you're dealing with a breakdown, especially in poor weather conditions, having the right tools can mean the difference between a minor inconvenience and a dangerous situation.

“Most people focus on the big-ticket emergency items but forget about the small solutions that can make roadside repairs safer and more manageable. A pair of socks might seem trivial, but when you're changing a tire in the rain or need to grip something slippery, you'll appreciate having them on hand.”