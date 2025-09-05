Geely Launches All-New Cityray SUV in Egypt

Geely Auto International, along with local partners Automobility and Abou Ghaly Motors, has launched the all-new Geely Cityray in Egypt, adding a fresh contender to the compact SUV segment.

Positioned between the Coolray and Starray, the Cityray boasts the longest wheelbase in its class (2,701 mm), a bold exterior, and best-in-segment cargo space of 571 liters, expandable to 1,271 liters with folded seats. Built on Geely’s BMA 2.0 platform, it blends style, practicality, and performance to cater to young professionals and families.

The SUV is offered in three trims—Comfort, Premium, and Sport. Exterior highlights include a geometric grille, automatic LED headlights, turbine-style alloy wheels, a sloping roofline, and optional dual-tone paint. Inside, it packs a 13.2-inch 2K central touchscreen, powered by a Snapdragon 8155 chip, along with Apple CarPlay, a 10.2-inch digital cluster, wireless charging, and a panoramic sunroof. Luxury touches include dual-zone AC, 72-color ambient lighting, powered seats, and an 8-speaker audio system.

Under the hood, the Cityray debuts with a 1.5L turbo-petrol engine producing 172 hp and 290 Nm, paired with a 7-speed DCT, enabling a 0-100 km/h sprint in 7.9 seconds.

On the safety front, it offers up to 6 airbags, AEB, ACC, LKA, LDW, RCTA, and a 540-degree surround-view camera, ensuring a high-tech shield on Egyptian roads.