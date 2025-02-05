Do Big SUVs & Pickups Really Keep You Safer?

The belief that bigger vehicles are always safer is being questioned by a new IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety) study. While additional weight reduces occupant risk in lighter cars, the safety benefits plateau quickly for heavier-than-average SUVs and pickups—while posing greater risks to other road users.

Key Findings:

Lighter Cars Benefit More from Added Weight: Every 500-pound increase in cars below the 4,000-pound average reduces driver death rates significantly, with minimal risk to others.

Heavier SUVs & Pickups Endanger Others: SUVs over 5,000 pounds and pickups above average weight increase fatality risks for other vehicles.

Crash Compatibility Has Improved: Since 2009, automakers have redesigned SUVs and pickups to align better with car crumple zones, reducing crash severity.

Lighter Pickups Could Be the Next Big Safety Move: While cars and SUVs have narrowed the weight gap, pickups have grown heavier, making downsizing a potential lifesaver.

The study concludes that choosing an oversized SUV or pickup doesn’t make you safer—it just makes the road more dangerous for others. With modern crash protection and airbag tech, a well-built lighter vehicle could be just as safe while reducing risks for everyone.