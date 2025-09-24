2026 Nissan Sentra Revealed: Smarter, Safer, and Ready to Impress

Nissan has unveiled the all-new 2026 Sentra, bringing fresh energy to the compact sedan space with a sharper design, advanced technologies, and a full suite of standard safety features under the brand’s Safety Shield 360 umbrella. With over 40 years of heritage and 6.5 million units sold globally, the Sentra remains a key player in its segment.

Variants & Availability

The 2026 Sentra will be offered in four trims – S, SV, SR, and SL – and is set to arrive at showrooms later this year. Pricing will be revealed closer to launch.

Design & Comfort

The new Sentra sports a revitalized design both inside and out, highlighted by available dual 12.3-inch displays and class-leading front legroom. Practical touches include a spacious trunk with a low liftover height, making loading bulky items easier. The SR grade features sporty styling cues, while the premium SL trim adds features such as a sunroof, quilted TailorFit seats, ProPILOT Assist, and Bose audio.

Tech & Features

Nissan has packed the Sentra with segment-first and class-exclusive features. These include:

64-color customizable ambient lighting to set the cabin mood.

Intelligent Around View® Monitor for easier parking.

ProPILOT Assist with stop-and-go capability for stress-free commuting.

Blind Spot Intervention, a Sentra-first, enhancing safety during lane changes.

Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, unique in its class.

Other standard features include Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Prevention, Traffic Sign Recognition, and High Beam Assist. Connectivity is boosted with three USB-C ports, available wireless charging, and the Sentra-first myQ Universal Garage Door Opener.