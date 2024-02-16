Training and Certification for Truck Drivers

Before you can become a truck driver, you must undergo training and obtain the right certifications. This ensures you are ready to handle the challenges of the job.

While formal education isn’t a requirement, entry-level drivers must take training with a registered truck driving training provider. Then you must complete the tests to get your commercial driver’s license (CDL).

According to Simplex Group | Trucking, these are the most common training and certification metrics needed to become a truck driver.

Commercial Learner’s Permit (CLP)

The first step to your truck driving career is to get a Commercial Learner’s Permit (CLP). This allows you to practice driving a commercial vehicle while under the direct supervision of a CDL holder who has the proper endorsements. You’ll get real experience behind the wheel before taking the CDL skills test. Additionally, you will need a Commercial Instructional Permit if you are upgrading a CDL or adding on endorsements.

Commercial Driver’s License (CDL)

Acquiring your CDL involves passing a written test and a skills test. This includes the pre-trip inspection, a basic control skills test, and an on-road driving test.

There are several classes of CDL licenses. Class A, Class B, and Class C are the most common classes. A Class A CDL allows you to operate a variety of vehicles that have a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 26,001 lbs. or more and towing vehicles weighing over 10,000 lbs.

Class B is for operating single vehicles with a GVWR of 26,001 lbs. or more, or tow vehicles weighing under 10,000 lbs. Class C is for vehicles that carry 16 or more passengers or for transporting hazardous materials.

Endorsements

Truck drivers can also obtain endorsements, which serve to specialize their driving skills and provide greater opportunities throughout their careers. Common endorsements include hazardous materials that are required for transporting chemicals, flammable liquids, or explosives. You must pass a written test and a security threat assessment.

You can get a tanker endorsement for operating vehicles that carry bulk liquids or gasses, double or triple trailers to tow multiple trailers at once, or passenger endorsements for transporting passengers on a bus or another for-hire vehicle.

Medical Examiner’s Certificate

Known as the DOT physical, this certificate ensures you’re physically fit enough to be a truck driver. Various aspects of your health will be checked including your hearing, vision, blood pressure, and overall level of fitness.

Hours of Service (HOS) Training

HOS refers to the maximum amount of time you are allowed to be on duty as a truck driver. You must undergo training in these regulations to prevent accidents caused by fatigue.

Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC)

The TWIC is required by the Maritime Transportation Security Act for those who must enter secure areas in U.S. maritime ships and sites. If you are going to transport goods in and out of secure facilities, you may be required to get this credential.

State Specific Certifications

Depending on where you’re located, you may have additional requirements and endorsements needed to become a truck driver. These are in addition to all federal regulations.