Lamborghini Opens Invite Only Floating Pop Up Lounge in Doha

Lamborghini has opened a spectacular floating pop-up Lounge at the Pearl Doha. The invite-only Lounge is accessible from the exclusive Marina at Marsa Arabia: VIP guests and Lamborghini owners can experience the world of Lamborghini from 21st November to 18th December.

An official opening event and exclusive presentation of the Urus Performante with 100 guests has been hosted by Automobili Lamborghini management, together with its Middle East & Africa dealer partners from around the Region.

The floating Lounge covers a total of 320 square meters over two floors, with direct views out to sea and back to the Pearl Doha. Displayed on the outside deck is the new Urus Performante, the bar-raising new Lamborghini Super SUV, while exclusive Lounge events will include hosting of the first media and then customers to drive both new Urus Performante and Urus S on roads in the city’s surroundings.

Throughout the Lounge’s unique sojourn at the Pearl Doha guests can enjoy a 360-degree experience: Lamborghini hospitality is offered throughout the day and evening while a recreation of the original Ad Personam studio in Sant’Agata allows owners to customize their new Lamborghini in virtually limitless permutations.

Inside and outside the floating structure, Lamborghini style is perceptible at every angle. Trademark Italian furnishings from Living Divani garnish each indoor and outdoor area. While taking an Italian espresso from the bar, the guests can admire the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 scale model – the luxury speed boat inspired by the performance of the brand’s super sports cars and the design of the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37. While on the second floor visitors can have a deep immersion into the World of Roger Dubuis and explore the avant-garde watches of the brand that has been Lamborghini’s partner since 2017.