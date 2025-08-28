6 Warning Signs Your Car’s Brakes Are Close To Giving Up

Your car's brakes are one of the most important safety features you rely on every single day. Whether you're navigating busy city streets or cruising down the motorway, the ability to stop quickly and safely can mean the difference between arriving home and ending up in hospital.

Image = Designed by Freepik

Yet too often, drivers take their brakes for granted, only thinking about them when something goes seriously wrong. The reality is that brake problems don't happen overnight. Instead, they develop gradually, giving you plenty of warning signs along the way.

Kazimieras Urbonas, Supplier Excellence Manager at Ovoko, one of Europe's largest online marketplaces for used car parts, has seen countless brake failures that could have been prevented.

“Most brake problems start small and get worse over time,” explains Urbonas. “You have to try and catch these issues before they become dangerous. Your car is constantly telling you what's wrong, so you just need to know how to listen.”

Urbonas reveals the six warning signs that your brakes need immediate attention, why they happen, and what you should do about them.

The 6 Warning Signs Your Brakes Are Failing

1) Squealing Or Grinding Noises When You Brake

If your brakes are making high-pitched squealing sounds, don't ignore them. This noise comes from small metal indicators built into your brake pads that are designed to warn you when the pads are getting thin.

“The squealing sound is actually by design,” says Urbonas. “Brake pads have small metal wear indicators built into them that create this noise when the pads get thin enough. It's an early warning system that tells you you've got maybe a few thousand miles left before the pads are completely worn down.”

But if that squealing turns into grinding, you're in trouble. Grinding means the brake pads are completely gone and metal is rubbing against metal. This damages your brake discs and makes stopping much harder.

2) Brake Warning Light On Your Dashboard

Your brake warning light isn't just there for decoration. When it comes on, it usually means your brake fluid is low, your parking brake is still on, or there's a problem with your brake system.

“Never ignore dashboard warning lights,” warns Urbonas. “Your brake warning light is connected to sensors throughout the braking system. If it's on, something needs immediate attention.”

Low brake fluid often signals a leak somewhere in the system or worn brake pads that need more fluid to work properly.

3) Vibration Or Pulsing In The Brake Pedal

Does your brake pedal shake or pulse when you try to stop? This usually means your brake discs are warped or uneven. Heat from repeated braking can cause the metal discs to warp slightly and create an uneven surface.

“When your brake discs are warped, your car can't stop smoothly,” explains Urbonas. “You'll feel the vibration through the pedal, and your stopping distance will increase. It's particularly dangerous in emergencies.”

4) Car Pulling To One Side When Braking

If your car veers left or right when you brake, one side of your braking system isn't working as well as the other. This could be caused by uneven brake pad wear, a stuck brake calliper, or contaminated brake fluid.

“This is one of the most dangerous symptoms because it affects your control of the vehicle,” says Urbonas. “In an emergency stop, your car could swerve into oncoming traffic or off the road entirely.”

5) Soft Or Spongy Brake Pedal

Your brake pedal should feel firm and responsive. If it feels soft, spongy, or sinks toward the floor when you press it, there's likely air in your brake lines or a leak in the brake system.

“A spongy brake pedal means your braking system isn't building up enough pressure,” warns Urbonas. “In the worst case, you could press the pedal all the way to the floor and still not stop.”

6) Burning Smell After Braking

A sharp, chemical smell after heavy braking could mean your brake pads are overheating. This happens when brake pads get too hot and start to break down, losing their ability to create friction.

“If you smell burning after braking, pull over safely and let your brakes cool down,” advises Urbonas. “Overheated brakes can fail completely, leaving you with no way to stop.”

Kazimieras Urbonas, Supplier Excellence Manager at Ovoko, commented:

“The most important thing drivers need to understand is that brake problems don't happen overnight. The warning signs I’ve listed give you time to act, but only if you pay attention to them. I've seen too many cases where people ignore a squealing noise for months, then end up with a complete brake failure that could have been prevented.

“Regular brake servicing is your best defence against any problems. A good mechanic can spot worn pads, check your brake fluid, and test your system before any of these warning signs appear. Most brake components have predictable wear patterns, so catching problems early is both safer and much cheaper than dealing with emergency repairs.

“Remember, your brakes are the most important safety system in your car. If you notice any of these signs, don't wait for your next MOT or service. Get them checked immediately. It's not worth risking your life or the lives of others on the road.”