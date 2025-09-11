6 Things To Buy For Your Car Before Cold Season Hits

Summer is essentially over, and with temperatures already beginning to drop, drivers nationwide will be focused on checking their heating and defrosting systems. But according to one expert, several affordable items could mean the difference between a safe journey and a dangerous roadside emergency.

Image = Designed by Freepik

Car expert Kazimieras Urbonas, Supplier Excellence Manager at Ovoko, Europe's largest online marketplace for used car parts, knows exactly what drivers need to stay safe. “Every year, I see drivers caught off guard by cold weather because they didn't prepare properly,” he explains.

With over 23 million parts available through their platform and connections to more than 4,000 auto dismantlers across Europe, Urbonas has seen firsthand what happens when cars aren't properly equipped for colder conditions. Below, he shares the six items every car owner should buy before the cold season hits.

The 6 Essential Items For Cold-Weather Driving

Winter Tires Or All-Season Alternatives

When temperatures drop below 7°C, standard summer tires lose grip and become dangerous. Winter tires use softer rubber compounds that stay flexible in cold conditions, providing better traction on wet and icy roads.

“Most people don't realize that summer tires can be as slippery as driving on soap when it gets cold,” warns Urbonas. “Winter tires aren't only for snow. In fact, they're safer in any cold, wet conditions.”

If full winter tires aren't in your budget, all-season tires offer a compromize that works year-round, though they won't match winter tires in truly cold conditions.

Jump Starter Or Battery Booster Pack

Cold weather is brutal on car batteries. When temperatures drop, your battery can lose up to 50% of its power, which makes it much harder to start your engine. A portable jump starter means you won't be stranded waiting for help.

“I've seen so many drivers stuck because their battery died on a cold morning,” says Urbonas. “A decent jump starter costs less than one callout fee and fits in your glove box.”

Look for models with USB ports - they'll charge your phone too if you get stuck.

Emergency Winter Kit

Pack a waterproof bag with essentials: warm blankets, waterproof gloves, a torch with extra batteries, high-energy snacks, and bottled water. Add a first aid kit and a phone charger.

“If you break down in cold weather, especially in remote areas, you need supplies to keep warm and safe until help arrives,” explains Urbonas.

Ice Scraper And De-icer Spray

Trying to drive with partially cleared windows is dangerous and illegal in most places. A quality ice scraper removes frost quickly, while de-icer spray melts stubborn ice that won't budge.

“Never use hot water on frozen windows, because you'll crack the glass,” advises Urbonas. “A proper scraper and de-icer are cheap insurance against expensive repairs.”

Antifreeze And Screen Wash

Check your antifreeze levels before cold weather hits. Insufficient antifreeze can cause your engine to freeze, leading to catastrophic damage. Similarly, summer screen wash will freeze in cold conditions, leaving you unable to clear your windscreen.

“Engine damage from frozen coolant can cost thousands to fix,” warns Urbonas. “Spending a small amount on proper antifreeze and screen wash could save you a fortune down the line.”

Tyre Pressure Gauge

Cold air is denser, so your tyre pressure drops as temperatures fall, typically by 1-2 PSI for every 10°C drop. Underinflated tires reduce grip, increase fuel consumption, and wear out faster.

“Most people only check their tires when they look flat, but cold weather affects pressure even when tires look fine,” says Urbonas. “A simple pressure check once a week takes two minutes and keeps you safer.”

Kazimieras Urbonas, Supplier Excellence Manager at Ovoko, commented:

“Cold weather doesn't give you a second chance when something goes wrong. I've worked with thousands of auto parts suppliers across Europe, and the stories I hear about preventable breakdowns are heartbreaking. A family stranded on a motorway because their battery died, someone sliding off the road because they were still using summer tires – these situations are avoidable.

“The items on this list aren't expensive, but they can be the difference between a minor inconvenience and a major emergency. When you're dealing with cold weather, your car needs extra help to perform safely. Being prepared involves protecting yourself and your passengers as well as your vehicle. The peace of mind alone is worth the small investment.”