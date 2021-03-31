VW To Become Voltswagen In US- Probably This Ain't No April Fool's Joke

'Volkswagen of America' will be changing its name to 'Voltswagen of America' from April 2021. Yes, you read that right. Given the timing, the initial reaction to this news was that this was going to be an April Fool's joke by the carmaker to promote its EVs. But no, its not just a prank. The German auto giant is indeed changing its official brand name to 'Voltswagen of America' in the United States of America - a move that clearly emphasizes the carmaker's electric ambitions in the US market.

Speaking about the name change, Scott Keogh, president and CEO of Voltswagen of America, said,

"We might be changing out our K for a T, but what we aren't changing is this brand's commitment to making best-in-class vehicles for drivers and people everywhere. The idea of a 'people's car' is the very fabric of our being. We have said, from the beginning of our shift to an electric future, that we will build EVs for the millions, not just millionaires. This name change signifies a nod to our past as the peoples' car and our firm belief that our future is in being the peoples' electric car."

Volkswagen says that the new name symbolizes brand's momentum towards moving people from point-to-point with electric vehicles. It must be noted that Volkswagen's transformative journey and focus towards EVs in the US were catapulted after the Dieselgate scandal in 2015. Volkswagen's diesel engines were found to be emitting 40 times more NOx than was legally allowed in real-world driving. As such, the 'Voltswagen' name will be specific to the US, while the carmaker will continue to use its original name in other markets globally.

At first, it was also thought that this change is temporary or for a specific period of time, as rebrandings can be expensive. Every reference to the company has to change, whether it's online or any of the numerous documents that dealers use to sell a vehicle. Moreover, Volkswagen sells a lot of vehicles in the US that do not offer electrification in any form. In fact, the only Volkswagen EV currently on sale in the US is the ID.4. It may thus seem a little premature to rebrand as 'Voltswagen' when so many products aren't EVs.

The carmaker, however, has revealed a few more details about the name change. Volkswagen will have a distinct identity for both its electric and combustion-powered vehicles. The EVs will bear the Voltswagen badge, and the ICE models will continue wearing the existing VW name and emblem. The Voltswagen branding will roll out immediately in advertising, on its website, and on social media. The switch officially happens in May 2021.

