65 units of Tata Nexon EV delivered to Kerela Motor Vehicle Department

Tata Motors has delivered a total of 65 units of the Nexon EV to the Kerela Motor Vehicle Department (MVD). This initiative is a result of the state’s ambitious ‘Safe Kerala’ Programme.

The homegrown car manufacturer has announced that all the 65 units of the Tata Nexon EV have been leased to Kerala MVD for 8 years from the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) through the Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT). The electric cars were handed over to the concerned authorities during the ceremony that was held in Thiruvananthapuram.

Also Read: Tata Altroz XM+ variant launched, offers new features at reasonable price

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Shailesh Chandra, President – Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said:

The Kerala Govt.has been at the forefront of initiating several measures to enhance public safety. We are grateful to ANERT for driving this initiative on behalf of the Kerala Government and look forward to a fruitful partnership with them and MVD. We are indeed proud that the Nexon EV is their preferred choice for the ‘Safe Kerala’ special project on road safety. The Nexon EV has emerged as India’s best-selling electric car, commanding a 63% market share in the personal EV segment and through these orders, we are hopeful that we will continue to lead the market.

The ‘Safe Kerela’ programme focuses on enhancing road safety by reducing traffic offences and addressing all related aspects holistically through mediums such as proper training of drivers, providing safe roads, raising awareness amongst pedestrians, and ensuring effective management of vehicular traffic.

The Tata Nexon EV features the company's Ziptron technology. It comes equipped with a 30.2kWh battery pack (IP 67 standard) which delivers charge to a single electric motor that produces 129 PS of maximum power and 254 Nm of peak torque. The Nexon EV can reach from 0 to 60 km/h in 4.6 seconds and complete a 0-100 km/h sprint in 9.9 seconds. Its full-charge range has been officially rated at 312 km.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Tata Motors updates and other four-wheeler news.