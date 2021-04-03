Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Visualised - Looks Rad!

Skoda Auto India took covers off the production-spec Vision-IN last month. Dubbed 'Kushaq', the new model is the Czech carmaker's first offering based on the much-anticipated MQB-AO-IN architecture. The compact SUV will step into the retail bazaar this summer to take on the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Earlier, we wondered if the Kushaq should get the signature 'Monte Carlo' treatment, and here, we can finally have a look at a realistic illustration of what the bolder version of the Skoda Kushaq could look like.

The first Skoda to receive the Monte Carlo livery in India was the now-defunct second-gen Fabia. Now, however, the Rapid is the only model to be on sale in this special edition. Based on the visual highlights of the C2-segmenter, SRK, our in-house rendering specialist, has been able to give us a fair idea of what the Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo would look like. As per the inspiration, the purported speculative special edition of the Kushaq wears the signature Flash Red paint shade, dual-tone alloy wheels, black front grille, blacked-out ORVMs, and even a black front skid plate. Moreover, you get a 'chrome-delete' on the door handles and on some other parts of the vehicle. Finally, even the roof rails have been draped in black to complete the Monte Carlo makeover.

Like the Rapid, Kushaq in the Monte Carlo avatar looks rad. Even in its production-from, which was showcased recently, the Kushaq is a looker from all angles. Skoda has beautifully infused sharp lines and creases with SUV-typical rugged design elements. The rendered Monte Carlo variant sports distinction with the help of an all-black front grille, 17” dual-tone alloy wheels, and a black roof. On the inside, the Kushaq Monte Carlo is expected to feature a sportier steering wheel, dual-tone red-black leatherette MONTE CARLO trademark seats, sporty stainless steel foot pedals and more.

The Skoda Kushaq will officially go on sale in the country by June this year. With two engine options on offer - 115 PS 1.0L TSI and 150 PS 1.5L TSI, there will be a Kushaq for almost everyone. Also, it will be offered with a total of three transmission options - 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT, and 7-speed DCT.