Man Replaces His MG Hector With Maruti Vitara Brezza - Here's Why

Usually, when people are looking to purchase a new vehicle, they tend to buy from the same segment or upgrade to a segment or two higher. However, this man from Rajasthan has done the opposite by selling his MG Hector for a Maruti Vitara Brezza, which may be surprising to some. We take a closer look at the video below for more details.

The video has been uploaded by Arun Panwar on YouTube in which we can see the owner of a new Maruti Vitara Brezza claiming that his previous vehicle was a Hector Petrol DCT which he sold to buy a Vitara Brezza. He says that the Hector was owned by his father, while he was using a Kia Seltos GTX diesel. The father decided to sell the Hector and is currently using the Seltos, leading to him purchasing a Vitara Brezza. The owner says that the main reason for selling the MG Hector was its poor fuel economy. He claims that Hector used to return mileage figures of around 3-5 kmpl. On the other hand, the Maruti Vitara Brezza is returning a mileage figure of 17 kmpl.

The MG Hector the owner previously had comes with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that makes 143 PS and 250 Nm of peak power and torque figures. It is mated to a 6-speed DCT transmission. On the other hand, the Maruti Vitara Brezza is powered by a 1.5-litre N/A petrol engine which churns out max power and torque figures of 105 PS and 138 Nm, respectively. The owner has purchased his Vitara Brezza with the automatic transmission, which is a 4-speed torque converter unit and not a CVT as he claims.

There have been quite a few cases where owners have complained about the poor fuel economy of the MG Hector DCT. However, there are also many cases where the owners claim otherwise and are generally happy with the mileage figures. The Hector DCT has an ARAI certified mileage of 13.96 kmpl, and owners have reported real-world figures of 8-12 kmpl. It has to be noted that one’s driving style plays a big factor in a vehicle’s mileage. If the owner is driving quite aggressively, shifting close to the redline at all gears, then the mileage is going to be a fair bit lower than the claimed figures.

The Maruti Vitara Brezza belongs to a segment lower than the MG Hector. The former competes in the sub-compact SUV segment while the latter is in the compact SUV class. The Maruti is a smaller, lighter, and less powerful vehicle than the MG, which is why it even offers a better fuel efficiency.