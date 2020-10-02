New Mahindra Thar Launched - Check Prices, Variants, Bookings & More

The new Mahindra Thar has to be one of the highly-anticipated cars of the year. The company unveiled the off-road-focused SUV in August and since then it has been in the limelight for some or the other reason. While most of the details of the 2020 Mahindra Thar have already been revealed, its official prices continued to remain a mystery. Well, not anymore because Mahindra has finally launched the all-new Thar in India.

Price & Variants

The 2020 Mahindra Thar price starts at INR 9.80 lakh* and goes all the way up to INR 12.95 lakh*. Mahindra has also opened its order books for the new Thar from today. Interested buyers can either visit a Mahindra dealership or the company's official website to reserve one. The deliveries of the vehicle will commence from 1 November.

All-new Mahindra Thar Variant Engine Seating & Top Configuration Price AX Petrol Std 6-seater Soft Top INR 9.80 lakh 6-seater Soft Top INR 10.65 lakh Diesel INR 10.85 lakh AX OPT Petrol 4-seater Convertible Top INR 11.90 lakh Diesel INR 12.10 lakh 4-seater Hard Top INR 12.20 lakh LX Petrol INR 12.49 lakh Diesel 4-seater Convertible Top INR 12.85 lakh 4-seater Hard Top INR 12.95 lakh

Engine & Transmission

Bringing the new Thar to life is a 2.2L mHawk diesel engine that is capable of pumping out 130 PS of maximum power and 320 Nm of peak torque. Mahindra is also providing a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol motor which churns out 150 PS of maximum power and a peak torque of 320 Nm. As for the transmission, there is a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic. The new Thar also gets a 4X4 transfer case and low-range gearbox as standard fitment in both the variants.

Off-Road-Focused Features

The new Mahindra Thar is a significant upgrade over the previous model. It is loaded with several features that make it that much more capable off the road. Following are some of its key off-road-focused features:

Brake lock differential

Break-over angle of 27-degrees

Approach angle of 41.8-degrees

36.8-degree departure angle

Water wading capacity of 650mm

Rear suspension travel of 235mm

Ground clearance of 226mm

Safety Features

In terms of the safety equipment on board, the Thar has ABS, EBD and dual airbags. Mahindra has also included ESP with roll-over mitigation, tyre pressure monitoring system, and hill-hold and hill descent control.

Creature Comforts

Like we said, the Mahindra Thar a significant upgrade over its predecessor. And the improvements aren’t just limited to the engine options, off-road prowess, and exterior design. Mahindra has also worked hard to ensure that the new 2020 Thar has a plethora of creature comforts on the inside to keep the occupants happy.

Some of its key creature comfort features include:

Automatic climate control

Power-adjustable outside rearview mirrors

7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and navigation

Steering-mounted controls

Remote keyless entry

It is crystal clear that Mahindra has put in a lot of effort to create the new 2020 Thar. There is a world of difference between the new and old models. Enthusiasts will definitely appreciate the added features in the new vehicle. Now, after the official launch, it would be interesting to see how the audience actually responds to the all-new 2020 Mahindra Thar.

*Ex-showroom