Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R clocks 250 km/h on a race track [Video]

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R was put to test at the Jerez circuit in Spain. The quarter-litre 4-cylinder motorcycle clocked 250 km/h on the race track.

World Superbike Champion Jonathan Rea from the Kawasaki Racing Team took the 250 cc Ninja ZX-25R out for a few laps at the Jerez race track. The bike seems to be in a complete stock condition. It even has rearview mirrors installed, which serve no purpose in a racing environment. As Jonathan goes around the circuit, we can hear the screaming exhaust note of the in-line 4-cylinder quarter-litre engine.

It can be seen in the video that the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R reaches a speed of 250 km/h (155 mph) in 6th gear at 15,000 rpm. Since the bike has a redline at 17,000 rpm, it means that its top speed will be even higher. If the stock Ninja ZX-25R could go this fast, we wonder how much faster would the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R race version be on a race track.

The 250 cc in-line 4-cylinder mill of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R is said to produce over 45 PS. However, Kawasaki hasn’t released any official figures yet. Following are some of the known features of the Ninja ZX-25R:

Centre RAM air intake

Assist and slipper clutch

Radial-mount monobloc calliper

37 mm SFF-BP USD front forks

Horizontal back-link

Radial tyres

Full-LED lighting

KTRC (Kawasaki Traction Control)

KQS (Kawasaki Quick Shifter)

Clip-on handlebars

4x1 exhaust system

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R has a semi-digital instrument cluster that comes with a gear position indicator. A fully-digital display would have made things even more interesting. The Ninja ZX-25R also has two power or riding modes - full and low.

In other news, the Team Green had recently slapped on a full-system Yoshimura exhaust on a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R and recorded it on camera.