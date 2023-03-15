Jeep India's New Campaign Highlights Capabilities of Jeep Meridian

Jeep India has launched a new campaign, ‘Only In A Jeep’, featuring Milind Soman, Randeep Hooda and Malaika Arora, which emphasizes the message that only Jeep vehicles can discover different terrains and territories.

The crucial element that distinguishes Jeep SUVs as proficient off-roaders has been highlighted in the new campaign. The three-part campaign series shows the protagonists being challenged to exit from impossible terrain in a Jeep vehicle.

The campaign, which draws inspiration from Jeep's legendary brand pillars of Freedom, Adventure, Authenticity, and Passion, was conceptualised by Leo Burnett India.

The campaign is beautifully shot in the forests of Maharashtra, Chandipur beach in Odisha and the Great Indian Desert in Jaisalmer communicates the Jeep Meridian's brand attributes: superior design, best-in-class cabin comfort, and safety. The video demonstrates various features of the Jeep Meridian, such as the Selec-Terrain System, Independent Suspension, Dual Pane Sunroof, and many others, through the adventures of the three models, Randeep, Milind, and Malaika.

The videos of the campaign are already live on Jeep India's Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn & YouTube. The final video of the series features Malaika Arora, who is stranded in the middle of the Great Indian Desert with no network and no one to help or navigate her through the desert to discover her way out. However, she views the situation as a challenging task and intends to continue cruising her trusted Jeep Meridian.