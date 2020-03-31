While the Hyundai Venue was fighting for popularity in the sub-4 metre segment mainly with the Maruti Vitara Brezza, the Tata Nexon is also posing as a serious rival following the facelift.

With the Venue, Hyundai has successfully tried to expand its market share in the country. The new SUV has been one of the highest-selling models from the Korean automaker consecutively for months now.

Tata has updated the Nexon with some new features, revisions to exterior styling and a bump in the performance of the petrol engine. Both the Hyundai Venue as well as the Tata Nexon were recently upgraded with BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engines.

Hyundai Venue vs. Tata Nexon - Dimensions

In terms of stance and size, both the SUVs do nearly match each other, by being nearly identical in length, height and wheelbase. Where the two SUVs differ with each other substantially is in their widths, with the Nexon taking the lead.

Dimensions Hyundai Venue Tata Nexon Length 3,995 mm 3,993 mm Width 1,770 mm 1,811 mm Height 1,605 mm 1,606 mm Wheelbase 2,500 mm 2,498 mm

Hyundai Venue vs. Tata Nexon - Design

Exterior

The Tata Nexon maintains its coupe-ish profile but with an all-new front fascia. The Hyundai Venue isn't too far behind with its contemporary design.

While the Tata Nexon looks bolder with its slimmer all-black grille and wide headlamps, the Hyundai Venue has an altogether different-looking front fascia with a much larger radiator grille and split theme for the headlamps. Both the SUVs feature halogen projector headlamps, and but only the Tata Nexon is equipped with dual-function daytime running LEDs as well.

While both the SUVs have a similar length, the coupe-ish profile of the Tata Nexon makes it look longer. With the characteristic shoulder line finished in contrasting white/grey shade and higher ground clearance, the Tata Nexon possesses a more youthful attitude. The Hyundai Venue, however, also looks nicely styled with its traditional proportions with bold and upright stance.

At the rear, the unique looking X-shaped white/grey boot garnish which is stretched across the width as well as clear lens tail lamps do make the Nexon look bolder as compared to the Hyundai Venue, which looks plainer in comparison with squared LED tail lamps and a cleaner boot lid design.

Interior

Both the Hyundai Venue as well as Tata Nexon feature modern design themes for their interior, with clean dashboard lines and a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system going with the recent trends.

However, the cabin of the Tata Nexon does includes more appealing features like a flat-bottom steering wheel, a fully digital instrument console, a free-mounted touchscreen infotainment system and a wider and more practical centre console with additional storage spaces. The dual-tone theme makes the Tata Nexon even more appealing. The home-brand model offers more passenger space because of being wider.

Hyundai Venue vs. Tata Nexon - Features

The Hyundai Venue and the Tata Nexon are well-specced with the inclusion of all the necessary features onboard, but when the top-spec variants are compared head-on, it is the Venue which feels richer in terms of equipment.

Halogen projector headlamps, daytime running LEDs, 16-inch machined alloy wheels and LED tail lamps are common to both the SUVs on the outside. However, step inside, and there are some extras in the Venue, like a rearview monitor, wireless charger and BlueLink telematics system which can be controlled through smartphone. The Tata Nexon has selectable drive modes which are missing in the Venue, though.

Both the SUVs do offer driver seat height adjustment, electric sunroof, push-button start with keyless entry, cooled glovebox, auto AC, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering, cruise control, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, rain-sensing wipers and auto headlamps.

The 5-star Global NCAP safety rating makes Tata Nexon a more appealing pick of the two. It is offered with safety features like dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors with camera, traction control, electronic stability control with rollover mitigation and hill hold control. The Hyundai Venue, while having all of these, also features side, curtain and knee airbags in addition, giving an extra sense of safety.

Hyundai Venue vs. Tata Nexon - Engines & Transmissions

One can have the Hyundai Venue either with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (83 PS/114 Nm) or a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine (120 PS/172 Nm). While the 1.2-litre petrol can be had only with a 5-speed manual gearbox, the 1.0-litre turbo petrol can be specified with a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The Tata Nexon is offered with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine (120 PS/170 Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel engine(110 PS/260 Nm). 6-speed manual and 6-speed automated manual are the transmission options irrespective of the engine selected.

Petrol engine Hyundai Venue Tata Nexon Engine type 1.2-litre Kappa petrol / 1.0-litre Kappa Turbo GDI 1.2-litre Turbocharged Revotron Displacement 1,197 cc/998 cc 1,199 cc No. of cylinders 4/3 3 Power 83 PS @ 6,000 rpm/120 PS @ 6,000 rpm 120 PS @ 5,500 rpm Torque 114 Nm @ 4,000 rpm/172 Nm @ 1,500-4,000 rpm 170 Nm @ 1,750-4,000 rpm Transmission 5-speed manual/6-speed manual or 7-speed DCT 6-speed manual/6-speed AMT Drivetrain Layout FWD FWD

Diesel engine Hyundai Venue Tata Nexon Engine type 1.5-litre U2 CRDi 1.2-litre Turbocharged Revotorq Displacement 1,493 cc 1,497 cc No. of cylinders 4 4 Power 100 PS @ 4,000 rpm 110 PS @ 4,000 rpm Torque 240 Nm @ 1,500-2,750 rpm 260 Nm @ 1,500-2,750 rpm Transmission 6-speed manual 6-speed manual/6-speed automated manual Drivetrain Layout FWD FWD

Hyundai Venue vs. Tata Nexon - Fuel Economy

The Tata Nexon's fuel economy rating is 17.4 km/l (petrol)/22.4 km/l (diesel). The fuel economy ratings of the Hyundai Venue following the BS-VI upgrade are yet to be revealed.

Hyundai Venue vs. Tata Nexon - Price*

Both the SUVs are priced on par with each other in their petrol version. Where they really do differ are in their diesel version, with the Tata Nexon commanding a premium over the Hyundai Venue of almost INR 30,000-70,000. In total, it is the Hyundai Venue which comes out as a more viable option when it comes to the overall comparison from the aspect of price to packaging.

Model Petrol (manual) Petrol (automatic) Diesel (manual) Diesel (automatic) Tata Nexon INR 6.95-10.60 lakh INR 8.30-11.20 lakh INR 8.45-12.10 lakh INR 9.80-12.70 lakh Hyundai Venue INR 6.70-10.85 lakh INR 9.60-11.36 lakh INR 8.10-11.40 lakh -

*Ex-showroom Delhi

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more such featured stories.