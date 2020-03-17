The new generation 2020 Hyundai Creta is not only bigger and more premium than the previous model, but also the smaller Hyundai Venue by a sufficient margin.

Slowly but gradually, Hyundai is dominating the sub-compact SUV space, which comprises 4,000 mm+ premium models like the Creta and ≤4,000 mm models like the Venue. To keep up the pace, Hyundai has come up with all-new 2020 Creta, which boasts significant changes over the model it has replaced.

As the price difference between the Hyundai Venue and the 2020 Hyundai Creta is about INR 3 lakh, people have more considerable reasons to choose one between the two of them. What are the additional elements this extra premium over the Hyundai Venue work in favour of the Hyundai Creta? Let’s find out.

Hyundai Venue vs. 2020 Hyundai Creta -Dimensions

In comparison to the Hyundai Venue, the 2020 Hyundai Creta is a whole 305 mm longer, 20 mm wider and 30 mm higher, which undoubtedly makes it look bigger, thus giving it a more authoritative stance and naturally makes it look from one segment above.

Dimensions Hyundai Venue 2020 Hyundai Creta Difference Length 3,995 mm 4,300 mm +305 mm Width 1,770 mm 1,790 mm +20 mm Height 1,605 mm 1,635 mm +30 mm Wheelbase 2,500 mm 2,610 mm +110 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 45 litres 50 litre +5 litres

The premium B-SUV is more spacious on the inside because of the bigger dimensions. Its wheelbase is 110 mm longer. Also, the 5-litre higher fuel tank capacity provides more driving range.

Hyundai Venue vs. 2020 Hyundai Creta -Styling and Features

The 2020 Hyundai Creta may seem to have an odd design, but it has a better road presence compared to the Hyundai Venue. The Hyundai Palisade-inspired exterior of the premium sub-compact SUV along with its bigger dimensions are to be thanked for the same.

Both the SUVs feature their own version of the cascading grille with curved upper edges as well as prominent daytime running LEDs, cornering fog lamps and distinctive machined alloy wheels.

Apart from that, the 2020 Hyundai Creta has an upper hand with respect to features. For example, while the Venue comes with halogen projector headlamps, the 2020 Creta has triple LED projector setup which offers superior illumination.

Moving towards sides, both the SUVs feature roof rails and body cladding, however, the Creta does get more unique and nicer looking C-pillar finish. And at the rear, both the SUVs get common bits like roof spoiler and LED tail lamps. However, the turbo-petrol variants of the new Creta do come with a twin-tip exhaust, which is not there in any variant of the Venue.

Both the Hyundai Venue as well as the new generation Creta have class-leading features in their respective cabins over their rivals. However, in comparison, the Hyundai Creta does have a variety of features which are missing altogether in the Hyundai Venue.

The dashboards of both the SUVs do differ, with the Hyundai Creta having a 7.0-inch full TFT instrument console and a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which makes the cabin of the Creta feel more up to date. In addition, the all-new Creta has more contemporary features like touch-enabled air purifier system, ventilated front seats, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, panoramic sunroof, remote engine start, electric parking brake, additional features for the BlueLink telematics system and a more premium BOSE music system. The Creta also has a couple of party tricks up its sleeves like voice commands for opening and closing of the sunroof as well as audio updates of live cricket scores on the go.

While the Hyundai Venue offers 33 connected vehicle features, the 2020 Hyundai Creta comes with 50+ connected vehicle features. These features are part of the Blue Link suite.

Hyundai Venue vs. 2020 Hyundai Creta - Powertrain Options

Both the Hyundai Venue and the new Hyundai Creta have two petrol – one naturally aspirated and one turbocharged – and one diesel engine options.

Speaking of naturally aspirated petrol engine, the 1.2-litre mill of the Venue develops 83 PS of power and 114 Nm, whereas the 1.5-litre engine of the 2020 Creta makes 115 PS of power and 144 Nm of torque.

Then comes the turbo petrol options. The 1.0-litre engine of the Venue pumps 120 PS of power and 172 Nm of torque, and the 1.4-litre engine of the all-new Creta belts out 140 PS of power and 242 Nm of torque.

And finally, when it comes to oil burners, both the SUVs come with the same 1.5-litre diesel engine. However, the difference is in their turbochargers – while the FGT equipped engine in the Venue makes 100 PS of power, the same engine with VGT makes 115 PS of power in the new Creta. The maximum torque output of the VGT version is 250 Nm, but the same of the FGT version is yet to be known.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta offers more automatic transmissions and more trims with the same. Check out the table below to know more:

Engine-Transmission Combination Hyundai Venue (BS6) 2020 Hyundai Creta 83 PS 1.2L N/A petrol and 5-speed MT ✓ - 120 PS 1.0L turbocharged petrol and 6-speed MT ✓ - 120 PS 1.0L turbocharged petrol and 7-speed DCT ✓ - 100 PS 1.5L turbocharged diesel and 6-speed MT ✓ - 115 PS 1.5L N/A petrol and 6-speed MT - ✓ 115 PS 1.5L N/A petrol and CVT - ✓ 140 PS 1.4L turbocharged petrol and 7-speed DCT - ✓ 115 PS 1.5L turbocharged diesel and 6-speed MT - ✓ 115 PS 1.5L turbocharged diesel and 6-speed AT - ✓

2020 Hyundai Creta - Prices*

Configuration Price 1.5L petrol-MT EX INR 9.99 lakh 1.5L petrol-MT S INR 11.72 lakh 1.5L petrol-MT SX INR 13.46 lakh 1.5L petrol-CVT SX INR 14.94 lakh 1.5L petrol-CVT SX (O) INR 16.15 lakh 1.4L petrol-DCT SX INR 16.16 lakh 1.4L petrol-DCT SX (O) INR 17.20 lakh 1.5L diesel-MT E INR 9.99 lakh 1.5L diesel-MT EX INR 11.49 lakh 1.5L diesel-MT S INR 12.77 lakh 1.5L diesel-MT SX INR 14.51 lakh 1.5L diesel-MT SX (O) INR 15.79 lakh 1.5L diesel-AT SX INR 15.99 lakh 1.5L diesel-AT SX (O) INR 17.20 lakh

*Ex-showroom India

Conclusion

If you've got a few lakh more in your savings, the 2020 Hyundai Creta offers a lot more compared to the Hyundai Venue and it's definitely worth shelling out the premium for. It's more spacious, more powerful and more advanced. However, if not, the Hyundai Venue is an excellent economy option with great value for money.