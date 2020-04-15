Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG launched, priced from INR 6.62 lakh

Following the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo in February, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG has been launched in India this month. The prices of the latest Hyundai i10 CNG start at INR 6.62 lakh*.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG employs a bi-fuel (petrol + CNG) version of the 1.2-litre Kappa naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine. Running on CNG, this engine produces a maximum power of 69 PS at 6,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 9.7 kg.m (95.12 Nm) at 4,000 rpm. A 5-speed manual transmission sends drive to the wheels. There’s no AMT option in the CNG variant.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG has a 60 litre (water equivalent) CNG tank. Its petrol tanks capacity, like that of the petrol variant, is 37 litres. Hyundai hasn’t disclosed the fuel economy rating of the i10 Nios CNG yet.

Hyundai offers the Grand i10 Nios CNG in Magna and Sportz trims. The Magna trim includes features like wheel covers, electrically adjustable ORVMs, 2-DIN audio system with Bluetooth connectivity, USB port and iblue app support, steering wheel mounted audio controls, all four power windows with auto-down function for the driver window and height-adjustable driver seat.

The Sportz trim's equipment highlights include 14-inch gunmetal finish alloy wheels, shark fin antenna, 5-inch digital speedometer with MID, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and voice recognition and automatic climate control.

On the safety front, both the trims include central locking, dimmable IRVM, rear parking sensors, dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, front SBR, speed alert system, speed sensing auto door lock, impact sensing auto door unlock, etc. The Sportz trim additionally includes projector fog lamps at the front, rear defogger and rear camera as well.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG - Prices*

Grand i10 Nios CNG Magna - INR 6.62 lakh

Grand i10 Nios CNG Sportz - INR 7.16 lakh

*Ex-showroom Delhi