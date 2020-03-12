2021 Renault Captur (facelift) revealed, is based on a new platform

The 2021 Renault Captur (2021 Renault Kaptur) has been officially revealed. The facelifted model will have its market premiere in Russia in the second half of the year.

The Renault Captur gets subtle design revisions with its mid-cycle update. So far, only the front fascia and the profile have been revealed. At the front, a chrome-studded V-shaped radiator grille has been introduced. However, it has the same shape and design as before, and the only difference is those chrome inserts. On the sides, new alloy wheels have been introduced.

The original Renault Captur (for emerging markets) sits on the B0 platform of the Renault Duster. The new Renault Captur (for emerging markets) rides on the B0+ platform of the Renault Arkana (for emerging markets). There’s a second-gen Renault Captur and a South Korea-specific Renault Arkana, both based on the more advanced, CMF-B platform as well.

Compared to B0 platform, the B0+ platform uses more than 55% new components. The Renault-Nissan Alliance-Daimler co-developed 1.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine has also been introduced to the Renault Captur with the latest refresh. It comes in the TCe 150 variant, along with a new generation X-Tronic CVT.

In India, the aforementioned turbocharged petrol engine is coming to the Renault Duster soon. It's safe to assume that the new Renault Captur to be launched later, possibly by early 2021, would be available with the same engine. The old model isn’t available with a CVT, but maybe the new model will be.

