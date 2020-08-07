There have been rumours of a new Honda CBR650RR being developed by the Japanese company to battle the likes of the Yamaha YZF-R6 and Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R. However, there was no concrete information as to when Honda will let us have a glimpse of what it is building, which gave us, and we think Honda’s competitors as well, some sleepless nights. Well, the suspense is finally over because the all-new 2021 Honda CBR650RR is indeed a reality and it is coming!

Honda has released a teaser video of the 2021 CBR650RR. Being a teaser, it does not reveal a whole lot of information but it is more than sufficient to get our hearts pumping. The 2021 Honda CBR650RR has a much sharper and aggressive styling with a slimmer LED headlight and tweaked fairing for better aesthetics and, of course, improved aerodynamics.

The 600cc motorcycle in the teaser video wears HRC livery and has an under-seat exhaust that should also add to the temptation of Honda fans. There is a new fully-digital, full-colour TFT instrument cluster which has become the standard in the segment. With a quick glimpse of the display, it can be seen that the 2021 Honda CBR650RR can attain speeds of over 225 kmph and have a redline at 15,000 rpm.

The teaser video also lets us hear the symphonic exhaust note of the 2021 CBR650RR. While we do not have any details regarding the bike’s specifications, it is very likely to sport a 600cc, inline 4-cylinder Euro 5-compliant engine which should produce around 120-130 bhp and 60-70 Nm of torque.

The new 2021 Honda CBR650RR has been scheduled to be launched in Japan on 21 August. We really hope that Honda brings the gorgeous new motorcycle to India. Wouldn’t you like that?

For more Honda news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.