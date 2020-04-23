2020 Hyundai Verna (new) vs. 2017 Hyundai Verna (old) - All major and minor changes explained

The Hyundai Verna has recently been given its first makeover, giving noticeable changes to front and interior as well as under the hood.

Hyundai Verna (new) vs Hyundai Verna (old): Introduction

When Hyundai cam up with the third generation model of the Verna back in 2017, it created new benchmarks in the segment when it came to design and engine performance, giving it a complete makeover in and out, while retaining the engine options from the model it replaced.

Come 2020, and Hyundai has given the third generation Verna its first makeover, which sees the model getting a fresh new face, subtle changes on the inside and a set of all new engines replacing the old ones.

Hyundai Verna (new) vs Hyundai Verna (old): Dimensions

Without much surprise, the new Hyundai Verna retains the original dimensions of the pre-facelift model. Given the fact that there is not much change in the original silhouette of the car, each and every dimension of the new Hyundai Verna has been kept unchanged, giving it the same stance as before.

Dimensions Hyundai Verna (new) Hyundai Verna (old) Length 4,440 mm 4,440 mm Width 1,729 mm 1,729 mm Height 1,475 mm 1,475 mm Wheelbase 2,600 mm 2,600 mm

Hyundai Verna (new) vs Hyundai Verna (old): Design

Exterior design

When it comes to the design on the outside, Hyundai has nicely evolved the Verna. This new version follows Hyundai’s latest design philosophy - Sensuous Sportiness, and that is very much evident from the comprehensive changes made to the front fascia of the car.

At the front, the cascading grille with horizontal chrome slats has been replaced with a wider looking grille, which is there in two forms - dark chrome for the naturally aspirated petrol and diesel variants and glossy black for the turbocharged petrol version. The headlamps too have grown bigger in size, and the halogen projector headlamps have been replaced with a new all LED headlamps with boomerang shaped daytime running LED. The small projector fog lamps are now encased in triangular housings, as compared to wide chrome finished housings in the pre-facelift model.

Retaining the coupe like roof line, the side profile of both the versions of the Hyundai Verna look exactly the same, save for the difference in the design of the 16-inch machined alloy wheels. At the rear, while the basic shape of the boot lid and tail lamps are similar to the previous model, the new model does feature new LED inserts to make them look fresh.

Interior design

On the inside, both the versions of the Hyundai Verna have a dual tone black and beige upholstery option, however, the turbocharged petrol variant features an all black cabin with contrasting red stitching on seats, gear lever and steering wheel. The new version of the Verna also has a couple of feature revisions as compared to the old one.

Firstly, the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system has been replaced by an all new tablet-like larger 8-inch unit. Also new is the inclusion of a fully digital instrument console with colored MID in between. Given that there is no change in wheelbase, width and height, the space inside the cabin too remain unchanged

Hyundai Verna (new) vs Hyundai Verna (old): Features

The 2017 Hyundai Verna was already a benchmark when it came to equipment, having several segment first features at the time of its arrival like ventilated front seats, wireless charger and electric sunroof.

However, the new 2020 Hyundai Verna, while retaining the aforementioned features, has definitely taken the game one level up by introducing few more additional features. To start with, the new version features a full TFT coloured instrument console, a premium Arkamys audio system, Bluelink telematics system operated through a smartphone, tire pressure monitoring system, remote climate control with AC start, remote engine start stop. Other features like full leather upholstery, push button start with keyless entry, cruise control, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel, rear AC vents and reverse parking sensors with camera are present in both the versions.

Hyundai Verna (new) vs Hyundai Verna (old): Engines and transmissions

The old 2017 Hyundai Verna already had the most versatile powertrain options in the segment, and for the 2020 model, Hyundai has made extensive changes to the powertrain options too. The 2017 model of the Hyundai Creta used to be available with a choice of two petrol engines - a 1.4-litre petrol engine (99 PS/132 Nm) and a 1.6-litre petrol engine (123 PS/151 Nm) and two diesel engine options – a 1.4-litre unit (90 PS/220 Nm) and a 1.6-litre unit (128 PS/260 Nm). While a 6-speed manual gearbox was common to all the engines (except the 1.4-litre petrol, which was available with a standard 5-speed manual), the 1.6-litre mills in both petrol and diesel also got a 6-speed automatic gearbox as optional.

The new 2020 Hyundai Verna has scrapped all these engines altogether for a versatile lineup of new age options – two petrol and one diesel. There is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol (115 PS/144 Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel (115 PS/250 Nm), both of which get a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. While the 1.5-litre petrol gets an optional CVT gearbox, the latter 1.5-litre diesel continues with the optional 6-speed torque converter. In addition, there is an all new 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which makes 120 PS and 172 Nm of torque, and comes with a 7-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox as standard.

Petrol engine Hyundai Verna (new) Hyundai Verna (old) Engine type 1.5-litre MPI/1.0-litre Kappa Turbo GDI 1.4-litre VTVT/1.6-litre Gamma VTVT Displacement 1,497 cc/998 cc 1,368 cc/1,591 cc No. of cylinders 4/3 4/4 Power 115 PS @ 6,300 rpm/120 PS @ 6,000 rpm 99 PS @ 6,000 rpm/123 PS @ 6,400 rpm Torque 144 Nm @ 4,500 rpm/172 Nm @ 1,500-4,000 rpm 132 Nm @ 4,000 rpm/151 Nm @ 4,850 rpm Transmission 6-speed manual or CVT/7-speed DCT 5-speed manual/6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic Drivetrain Layout FWD FWD